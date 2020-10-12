Desus & Mero: Jason Derulo Talks What It’s Like To Be The King of TikTok [Video]

Jason Derulo is the latest guest to (virtually) stop by Desus & Mero for an interview.

If you haven’t been paying attention and somehow managed to miss the entire TikTok craze, it’s safe to say Jason Derulo is one of the biggest creators on the platform. Plus, he’s inarguably had the most success of any “traditional” celebrity who made the transition over to the platform.

When the pandemic started, a lot of folks in the music industry panicked–mostly because a lot of artists make almost all of their money through touring. With COVID-19 stopping all live shows in their tracks, most artists just took this as a sign to take some time off and relax with family as they waited out the pandemic, but Jason Derulo did the exact opposite. He created a TikTok account, recorded multiple videos daily, and grew to tens of millions of followers on the platform in just a few months.

During his interview with Desus & Mero, the singer talks about why he chose to make a TikTok account in the first place, what his “Milli Meals” (the concoctions he creates for each million follower milestone) really taste like, and more.

Check out the interview for yourself down below: