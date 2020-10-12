Can’t Take Anymore: Atlanta Falcon’s Fire Coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff After 0-5 Start

Atlanta Falcons fired Headcoach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff after 0-5 start to the season.

Its been a long few years for the Atlanta Falcons and their fans. In February of 2017, the Falcons came so close to a Super Bowl win that fans started leaving the stadium. Somehow the Falcon fumbled the win and blew the 28-3 lead which still has memes being circulated almost three years later. The journey over the past three years has been rough knowing how close they were and little hope is left to be back in the Super Bowl. As the hope runs dry the blame grows in the direction of head coach Dan Quinn. According to CBSsports, The Falcons organization is over it and Arthur Blank firing Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff are his efforts to keep his promise to Atlanta.

“Our finish in 2019 earned an opportunity to show that momentum could be continued and built upon, but that has clearly not happened. And overall, the last 3-plus seasons have fallen short of my commitment to Atlanta and to our fans everywhere. I want them all to know that my commitment to winning has not wavered and I will continue to provide every resource possible to that end.”

Falcons fans everywhere are rejoicing and hopefully, the tide will turn in their favor after finding their new head coach.