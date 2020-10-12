Big Moves: 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode II’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard 200

Congratulations are in order for 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, whose highly-anticipated Savage Mode follow-up debuted at the No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

According to reports from Billboard, Savage Mode II finished in first with 171,000 equivalent album units, which dethroned Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets to My Downfall. Kelly’s project ended up slipping to No. 6 with 56,000 units.

The success of Savage Mode II marks 21 Savage’s second full-length release to top the charts, which follows his project from 2018, I Am > I Was. This is also Metro’s second full-length to hit No. 1, after his debut album Not All Heroes Wear Capes did the same in 2018. With guest appearances from huge artists like Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy, Savage Mode II outperformed its predecessor–which peaked at No. 23 in 2016–by a huge margin.

The No. 2 spot belongs to the insanely popular K-pop group, Blackpink, who just secured the biggest week ever for a female K-Pop act in the U.S. with their debut full-length, The Album. It’s the highest-charting album by an all-female group since 2008’s Welcome to the Dollhouse by Danity Kane. YG also secured a strong debut for his new album My Life 4Hunnid, landing at No. 4 with 64,000 equivalent album units.

As for Bryson Tiller, his surprise drop, Anniversary earned him a third straight top 10 album after debuting at No. 5 with 57,000 units.

Congratulations to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on reaching such a big milestone together. Have you listened to the album yet? Check it out below and tell us what YOU think?