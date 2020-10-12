Appeal Denied: 3 Pennsylvania Men To Remain In Prison For 20-41 Years After Convicted Of Sex With Horses, Goats, Dogs & Cows

Prison is the only place these type of men belong.

According to PennLive, three men who were convicted of bestiality will remain in prison for the duration of their sentences after trying to appeal their 20-41 year sentences. Terry Wallace, Matthew Brubaker and Marc Measnikoff don’t deserve freedom or relief from their heinous crimes says President Judge Emeritus John Bender after each man pleaded guilty to 730 counts of sexual intercourse with animals and 730 counts of cruelty to animals.

These three deviants had been sexually abusing their farm animals for YEARS until a teenaged helper dropped dime on them back in 2018. Having barely served two years of their sentence there was no way that these freak farm f***ers were going to be shown mercy. They actually had the nerve to argue that they had been sentenced far too harshly for their crimes. Judge Bender retorted that the three need mental help and prison was the place for them to get it. We’re not sure that will work but prison is definitely the place they need to be.

The original sentencing official Judge Paul E. Cherry wrote at the time that “a long incarceration will allow (him) adequate time to work on his mental health through treatment and time to refrain from said acts so that he may become a healthy, law abiding, and productive member of society.”

