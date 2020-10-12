Bossip Video

Cardi B had an eventful birthday day weekend celebrating her 28th birthday in Las Vegas surrounded by friends and friends. While she was enjoying herself and getting a new Rolls Royce with the custom car seat from hubby Offset she was still in grind mode as well. On Instagram Cardi announced her long-awaited first footwear drop with Reebok. In November of 2018, Cardi inked a deal with the footwear brand to join the roaster alongside other prominent women such as Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, and Gal Gadot. While kicking off her weekend festivities Cardi announced her first sneaker would be releasing on November 13th at a $100 price point. Cardi even blessed those who couldn’t wait and dropped a few pairs early on the official Reebok website. Cardi has been moving units for every brand shes worked with and Reebok will be no different. The footwear industry is booming and even the aftermarket is reaching new heights. Cardi has one of the most impressive deal portfolios at this current moment. In addition to Reebok, she has brand partnerships with RapSnacks, FashionNova, Steven Madden, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, and more. Safe to say when it comes to the endorsements at this point, Cardi is probably turning down more of them than she is accepting which is always a blessing.