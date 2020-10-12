Bossip Video

Justice delayed is justice denied.

This took WAY too long but we are glad that a cop is being held responsible for the murder of a Black body. According to 6ABC, former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch Jr. has been charged with the 2017 murder of unarmed Black man Dennis Plowden. Ruch was dismissed from the force at the time but had escaped criminal charges…until now. Ruch turned himself into authorities this morning on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime.

District Attorney Larry Krasner presented the grand jury case and released the findings unlike coon-a$$ Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron but we digress.

“According to the presentment, Eric Ruch killed Dennis Plowden while on duty by firing his gun directly at Plowden’s head, as Plowden sat on the ground with his left, empty hand raised and clearly visible,” Krasner said.

Plowden was murdered after pulling over for Ruch during a traffic stop then fleeing the scene and hitting an unmarked police car. After a brief chase, Plowden smashed into a pole and gave himself up. It is reported that Ruch arrived on the scene and within 6-8 seconds of his arrival had shot Plowden in the head.

“It’s indisputable that Plowden did not have a gun or any other weapon. It’s indisputable,” Krasner said.

Bury this pig.