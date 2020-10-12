Bossip Video

There’s a scary story circulating nationwide that involves a dentist and an almost deadly love triangle.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. released a news report stating Alika Crew, 42, of New Rochelle, NY was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the D.A., Crew, who worked out a dental clinic in Stamford, Conn., unleashed a vicious attack on her former fiancé’s new girlfriend by lying in wait for the woman in the woman’s vehicle. Allegedly when the woman got in her car, Crew attacked her from behind the driver’s seat. The woman fled the car but was caught by Crew who allegedly sliced her across the neck with a razor blade possibly causing permanent damage, alleges the D.A.

The D.A. also pointed out that Crew attacked the woman after she left CREW’s house, the house Crew still shares with her former fiance (WHAT?!), and the house where the woman spent the night with the ex-fiance. That’s not all however, allegedly the orthodontist returned to the scene of the crime and feigned interest in the victim’s wellbeing while the woman shouted to neighbors for help.

“The attack took place just a few blocks from where Crew and her ex-fiancé were still living together as the victim drove away from the house after spending the night. When neighbors came to aid the victim, Crew left the scene, but then returned moments later and pretended to be an additional concerned neighbor. When police arrived, the victim pointed Crew out as the attacker and police arrested Crew at the scene.”

Video has been released of the victim shouting in fear as Alika Crew runs towards her to “help.”

“I’m a doctor, let me help!” says Crew. “No, you’re not! Leave me alone! She’s lying, it’s her!” the victim says, trying to walk away from Crew. “Please, please stop! Ma’am!”

One of the neighbors told CBS New York that they’re stunned.

“Alika was a really sweet person. She seemed kind and nice and spoke to everyone, and we’re just shocked and just praying for her,” the neighbor said.

Dr. Crew is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 2, 2020.

