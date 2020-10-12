Bossip Video

Lovecraft Country is coming to a tumultuous end and we’re already crying…

HBO fantastical breakout series directed by Misha Gree just aired its penultimate episode last night. We’re not even sure how we’re alive considering that we spent most of the hour not breathing as we watched Montrose, Tic, Leti, and Hippolyta go through some of the most intense moments of the series. We won’t spoil anything for those of you who watched the NBA Finals instead of Lovecraft last night but whew, this season finale is going to be CRAZY!

Speaking of season finales, HBO has released the trailer to episode 10 entitled “Full Circle” and considering the happenings in episode 9 there couldn’t possibly be a better title.

What the hell is going to happen to the Freeman family after all they have endured? Is Christina Braithwaite really going to get her way and cause despair and agony like 53% of the white women electorate in 2016? What will become of Tic and Montrose after they watched the painful past of the Tulsa Race Riots play out in front of their eyes? There’s a lot to unpack and we’ll all have to wait another 6 days to get some resolve.

Until then, press play down below.