Married “The Affair” actor Dominic West has seemingly followed in the path of character he portrayed for several years by stepping out of his marriage with a much younger woman but, in real life this marriage won’t likely fumble. Reports and pictures circulated yesterday of 50-year-old Dominic West and his co-star Lily James, 31, exchanging kisses and touching while they were “working” in Rome this past Sunday. West and James have been filming for a BBC series called “The Pursuit” together since August.

From the photos, published by The Daily Mail, it looked as if West and James didn’t even care who saw them being intimate with each other. This confused fans because Dominic is VERY much so married. According to Daily Mail Dominic has been married to Irish landscape designer and aristocrat Catherine FitzGerald since 2010 – the couple have four children together; daughter Dora, 13, son Senan, 12, son Francis, 11, and daughter Christabel, seven.

Within 24 hours of the scandal breaking on social media, Dominic and his wife Catherine have responded to paparazzi posted up outside their home with a sign that said, “we just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together.” According to Metro UK, Catherine was actually “devastated” when she saw the photos but they’ve been in “crisis talks” since Monday night over the state of their marriage.

The couple shared a kiss in front of cameras before they left back into their home this morning.

Lily James has yet to make a statement about her entanglement with her co-star.

WELP! That was an open and shut scandal. What do you think of Dominic and Catherine’s response?