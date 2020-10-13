Bossip Video

We threw up in our mouth a little typing this headline thinking about Donald Trump’s mouth being anywhere near us much less on our faces. Eghck.

The COVID-19-infected 53% of white women’s president held a campaign rally last night in Sanford, Florida where thousands of his dedicated bootlickers and ass-kissers showed up to kiss his ring and their beloved leader was ready to kiss them back.

During his…speech Trump predictably went on about how he was big and strong after “defeating” the novel coronavirus after like 72 hours. He also made the suspect claim that he’s now “immune” to COVID-19. He’s so “immune” that he offered to walk out into the teeming masses and give everyone, man and woman, “a big fat kiss”.

Outside of the fact that the White House refuses to say when 45 last received negative test results, the offer to walk among people because he’s “immune” is so on-brand for a brainless and selfish man like Donald Trump. Even if he is “immune” that immunity says NOTHING of his ability to still be contagious and spread the potentially deadly disease to others. But that’s not his concern. He just wants to get his narcissistic batteries recharged by sycophants.