Megan Thee Stallion Pens Op-ed “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” for the New York Times hours before Tory Lanez court appearance.

This morning, Megan Thee Stallion released her first opinion piece in the New York Times on the topic of protecting Black women at all costs.

In the piece, Megan highlights how Black women have gone from not being able to vote in this country to now being the key for the Democratic patry’s victory on November 3rd–All while being the most disrespected group in the world. This speaks to a larger problem that Black women are supposed to always come in and fix the problems while no one looks out for them, in the same way, at any point.

Megan has been in the news lately after a traumatic experience in which she was shot in Los Angeles by someone she describes as a friend. To clear up any confusion about if she was dating Tory Lanez, the answer is no. Her recent callout of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Saturday Night Live was met with criticisms and backlash. which Megan calls necessary and says shouldn’t be controversial. She also points to Congressman John Lewis and his “Good Trouble” mentality as inspiration.

