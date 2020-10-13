“Ya’ll don’t like me anyway.” Whew!

Allegations that Black Ink Chicago star Ryan Henry was creeping with his best friend’s baby mama has the internet dragging him, but that’s not a concern for him right now. According to the tattoo business owner, people have had it out for him anyhow. Last night, while going live on his instagram account Ryan addressed the people who saying it looks TERRIBLE for him to be involved in such a messy entanglement.

“They said, “he making himself look worse”, worse to WHO? Ya’ll don’t like me anyway. Ya’ll don’t even know what’s real behind that story. I’m not going to say anything. “

In case you missed it, Ryan was put on blast by Anthony Lindsey, his best friend for many years. Lindsey claims that Ryan had been secretly having sex with the mother of his child as he battle cancer last year. The revelation supposedly came after the betrayed BFF found flirty text messages his baby’s mama kept from Ryan. Ryan has yet to directly deny if this situation is true or not. It’s also unclear with Lindsey and the mother of his child are even in a relationship at all.

Black Ink Chicago fans are not letting the star off the hook easily in this situation, flooding his comments with disgust. Some folks are reminding Ryan of his advocacy for women in domestically violent relationships. The star has been a public advocate for women after losing his sister Nova Henry and niece to domestic violence.

Some fans are also comparing Ryan’s allegations to Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones’ relationship. Is that fair? Hit the flip to see how folks are going in on Ryan over the rumors.