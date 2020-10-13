2020 has been TRASH in every way imaginable but at least we have a treasure trove of spooky season options that include Prime Video’s Blumhouse collection and Hulu’s Huluween collection headlined by 8-episode anthology series “Monsterland” that’s–well, you just have to watch for yourself.

The trending compilation of psychological thrillers sprinkled with monsters and monstrous characters stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter, Taylor Shilling and most notably Nikki Beharie in the deeply haunting “New Orleans” episode that has Twitter in a TIZZY.

We won’t give anything away about the stressful (and potentially triggering) episode. Just know you may need an adult beverage when it’s over.

“We’re looking at how wonderfully terrifyingly beautifully human people can be,” Beharie told UPI in a recent interview. “We did this a year ago, but I couldn’t have imagined how potent, how aligned with the times, that notion would be.”

In her episode, she plays Annie, a mother and wife in New Orleans who–well, you’ll see.

“On the surface, she’s doing everything right and doing everything she should be doing to maintain the lifestyle that she wants for herself and her family, and it seems OK until you look a little bit closer,” Beharie said. “It’s so easy to point fingers and sort of create fake news — a version that you feel more comfortable with of yourself or reality. I feel like that’s what this trippy, crazy anthology is delving into. “It has that jazz vibe,” she added. “That music that he’s playing, the music that my character Annie hears throughout the piece, definitely stayed with me.”

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Nikki Beharie’s incredible “Monsterland” performance on the flip.