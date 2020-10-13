Bossip Video

Ari Lennox blessed us with new music on Monday with the release of a song called “Cognac Eyes.”

The songstress alerted her fans of this surprise drop on Twitter, letting everyone know that it would be out in “20 minutes” on a “secret SoundCloud page” that her label, Dreamville, doesn’t know about. Shortly thereafter, she let her followers know the song was up.

Obviously, Ari didn’t post a link to the song on her Twitter, because….ya know, secret Soundcloud page, but fans in the comments were quick to link to the track for everyone to hear.

So sorry fixing one thing in cognac eyes. It will be available in 20 minutes on my secret SoundCloud page that the label doesn’t know about 🤫😏😉 — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) October 12, 2020

“Cognac Eyes” available now on secret SoundCloud page 🥃 — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) October 12, 2020

This new release was produced by Lennox’s frequent collaborator, Elite, who left a comment on the song that said: “what up secret soundcloud fam, glad you found this!!!! Lil fun fact me and ari made this the same weekend we made “Whipped Cream” in Cary, NC !”

Beside the new addition of “Cognac Eyes,” to the page, there are already a few other songs posted to the SoundCloud account from both Lennox and Elite. “Manchester Boy,” “Waiting,” “Pikachu Attack,” and “you gibberish” are all available on the page for your listening pleasure.

The release of this new song comes just two weeks after Lennox put out her latest label-approved track, “Chocalate Pomegranate.”