Somebody got some ‘splaining to do.

We ain’t buyin’ it. Not these days and definitely not with these crooked-a$$ police and their lies.

According to USA Today, 22-year-old Nevan Baker was found hanging from a tree in a park shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. Officers who arrived on the scene cut him down and attempted unsuccessfully to find a pulse. His death was eventually ruled a suicide, but neither his family nor attorney Ben Crump is letting it ride.

Yesterday, Crump tweeted that Baker had clear signs of violence against him and demanded that this evidence be investigated. Crump mentioned that Baker was found “tied” and with bruises and missing teeth at the scene of the tragic incident.

Nevan Baker was found HANGING from a tree in Orlando. @OrlandoPolice quickly ruled his death a suicide but now we learn his hands were tied, teeth missing and face bruised. We demand transparency and a comprehensive investigation so we know exactly what happened! #JusticeForNevan pic.twitter.com/B1XYQ1T3m3 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 11, 2020

The Orlando Police Department issued a statement in response to the allegations that Crump put forth.

UPDATE: Please see the statement below. pic.twitter.com/kZuejDWgis — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 12, 2020

Nevan’s mother, Sharhonda James, says she saw the injuries that OPD is denying with her own eyes when she had to go to the morgue to identify her son. She said she has absolutely no reason to believe that he killed himself. None of that matters to the boys in blue…

“We have seen social media posts regarding a man who was found deceased in Barker Park. This is a tragic case of suicide, and it is difficult for investigators to discuss details publicly, out of respect to the victim’s privacy, and that of his family,” OPD said. “Officers have exhausted all leads and, at this time, there is no evidence of foul play or any kind of physical struggle,” the police department said in a statement.

When reporting on the other rash of Black hangings that have been in the news recently we’ve made it very clear that Black folks are NOT immune to succumbing to suicide. Back in July, protests sparked over the death of Robert Fuller who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California. The 24-year old’s death was later confirmed as a suicide, following reports that he had struggled with mental illness in the past.

However, these most recent cases have all been suspicious and independent investigation is most certainly necessary.