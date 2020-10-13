Bossip Video

In 2016 when Kanye West stood on MTV’s VMA stage and proclaimed he had decided to run for President the idea seemed a lot different than it does now. Then Kanye West was fresh off his album The Life Of Pablo and his record-breaking Yeezy Season 3 fashion show at Madison Square Garden. Most people then who were excited visioned a completely different type of Presidential run that we are currently getting in 2020. Since then Ye has found God and came out as a Trump supporter dawning a red MAGA hat much to the disapproval from those same people cheering during his announcement back in 2016. His first rally was interesting, to say the least, and created a new pattern of being pro-life and being in women’s business without the ability to procreate. The most in-depth look at his campaign came from interestingly enough Nick Cannon’s Cannon’s Class. Now we get an approved message from Kanye and his campaign as he has released his first campaign ad for the election that’s less than a month away. Of course the message centers around religion and faith and to be honest is a fairly great ad and is a shame Kanye isn’t running for office in a metropolitan city like Chicago.