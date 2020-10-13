Bossip Video

Today Harper’s Bazaar unveiled their digital cover with Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and visual artist Solange Knowles.

Looking AMAZING!!! We’re loving that she rocked this big beautiful fro for this prestigious fashion magazine moment.

We love that they did double covers — so we get this elevated look in a gown as well as the look in the bath.

The piece features clothing from a roster of all-independent, majority-BIPOC designers handpicked by the artist herself as well as images taken by her friend and collaborator Naima Green. For the cover story, Solange wrote a series of powerful personal essays and poems that explore her reflections on stillness, joy, and the year that changed everything.

We didn’t want to post TOO much from the feature, you can read Solo’s essays and poetry HERE

Here’s a brief excerpt:

Some days I am on top of mountains. Some days I am weary. Some days I smile and laugh in ways I didn’t know I could. Sometimes I grieve all of the loss, looking for pillars or anchors to hold on to. Somedays I see so much promise in my future despite the chaos around me because I woke up a Black woman with this spirit in my heart. If I move, I am not running. If I move, it is by choice. I feel good knowing that I surrendered and found answers in my stillness. When I see these two Harper’s BAZAAR covers, I see the duality of me in these moments. I feel a lot of freedom in not having to chose to exist as one. This past May, I jotted down a little jingle to sing when the going gets rough: “Doing the work sure ain’t pretty, it’s like tearing down and rebuilding whole damn cities” I never sing it, but knowing it exists is enough.

This was probably our favorite look from the feature.

If you’re anything like us — just the mere idea of Solange writing songs is exciting. We’re hoping she’s got an album on the way — then at least SOMETHING good could come out of 2020!

