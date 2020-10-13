Bossip Video

Today I’m continuing to follow the death of 21-month-old Sayah Deal, who was found dead in a car earlier this week. Her father Sidney Deal is being charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm. We will have continuing coverage tonight on @8NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/dRWwXtNBin — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) October 7, 2020

That’s the question social media’s asking amid a new update in the death of a 1-year-old in a hot car.

As previously reported Sayah Deal passed away after her father Sidney Deal, 27, locked his keys in his car while the baby was still inside. Las Vegas police alleged that the dad refused to let them break the windows in the hot car and alleged that Deal told his brother that he “didn’t have the money” to repair a window in the new vehicle. After over an hour, police pulled the baby whose body was in rigor mortis from the car and Deal was charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Now The Las Vegas Review Journal is reporting that Child Protecive Services was called FIVES TIMES to investigate baby Sayah’s family during her just 1 year and 9 months of life. It’s unclear however which parent’s house was investigated as her parents Sidney Deal and Mariah Coleman, had joint custody.

CPS investigated five allegations of possible abuse at the family homes of 21-month-old Sayah Deal between July 17, 2018, and June 16, 2020, according to the report. Each of the allegations was found unsubstantiated.

That’s not all, however, The Las Vegas Review adds that a woman named Porcha Henderson, who has two sons with Sidney Deal, filed a lawsuit in 2018 requesting sole custody of their sons, who were 1 and 3 at the time.

In her reasons, she cited domestic violence and CPS involvement. The lawsuit was filed one month after one of the five CPS reports alleging abuse. Henderson requested Deal not be allowed to visit the boys, citing “harassment,” according to the lawsuit.

As you can expect, the reports of alleged abuse are raising eyebrows about the Vegas dad.

As for the child’s mother, Mariah Coleman, she previously made headlines when she criticized Sidney for leaving their daughter in the hot car for over an hour.

“I just wanna know why her dad wouldn’t be a regular dad and bust out the window,” said Mariah. “It’s not making sense to me at all.”

She’s since started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

