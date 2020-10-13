Wow! Tracee Ellis Ross is looking stunnng on the cover of SHAPE’s November issue, where she talks all about how she has mastered the art of living juicy. What a novel concept.

Tracee actually gives out the product details responsible for her glow — but we were probably most interested in learning about that juicy living she’s devoted to. Check out some excerpts from SHAPE and enjoy the Micaiah Carter photos below:

On self-love and solo date nights: “I am happily single, though that doesn’t mean I am not open to and don’t want a relationship. But in my wonderful and robust experience of being single, I have learned to have a productive relationship with loneliness and an intensely juicy relationship with my joyful solitude— I really enjoy my company. For example, one of the things I loved to do pre-pandemic is put on something cute and go for dinner and have a beautiful meal and a glass of wine. Well, can’t do that. But you know what? I can do that at home. I make a beautiful plate. I set it out and have a glorious meal. I make my bed every morning. One of the things that’s been lovely to discover is how I care for myself and how I actively love myself. And I believe that love is an action: You get back what you put in.”

