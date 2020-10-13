For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Snoop Dogg Register To Vote For The Very First Time [Video]

Snoop Dogg may not have participated in any prior elections, but this year, he’s making sure his voice is heard.

In a brand new video posted to his YouTube channel, the Long Beach native shows viewers the step-by-step of registering to vote, which he did through his state’s online portal. With this demonstration, the rapper hopes to show that other people who might have doubts about navigating the system could fill out the form. Snoop Dogg, himself, had never registered to vote in that past because he thought that his criminal record would keep him from doing so.

Over the summer, in an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Snoop shared that he was “brainwashed” into thinking he couldn’t vote as a young man. He went on to say that Donald Trump’s presidency is what pushed him to look into his rights.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop said at the time. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Check out the video down below to see just how easy it is to register to vote. If you’re not registered, visit vote.org to join Snoop Dogg in voting for the very first time.