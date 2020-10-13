Bossip Video

Nicole Young is reportedly being investigated for her alleged embezzlement.

According to reports from TMZ, Dr. Dre’s business partner, Larry Chatman, recently went to the police and filed a report, which claimed the producer’s estranged wife withdrew hundreds of thousands of dollars from their business account without their authorization. This is something Larry had previously alleged in legal letters fired off to Nicole’s lawyers in the past few weeks.

In the report to the Los Angeles Police Department, Dre’s team claims Nicole embezzled $385,029. LAPD detectives are reportedly aware that Larry believes Nicole is the culprit, and they’re said to be looking into it now. Dre is not the one who filed the report.

As was previously reported, Dr Dre called out Nicole for 2 withdrawals from the company account in their divorce case, which total $385K. Nicole hasn’t denied the withdrawals, but instead has said she had a right to the money in that corporate account because her name is on it.

If charges for embezzlement are brought forth, it’s possible Nicole could do time in jail.

According to Nicole’s legal team, Chatman’s claims against her are nothing but a smear campaign and a PR stunt as she continues to navigate her pending divorce from Dre. Her attorneys maintain that she has done nothing wrong.