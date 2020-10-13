Bossip Video

Apple announces its next slate of iPhone’s Available for pre-order November 6th.

Today is a glorious day for tech fans all around the world because it’s Apple’s annual iPhone event. The event always comes with a new iPhone(s) and regardless of what new features or lack of new features Apple showcases people go crazy and prepare their wallets to get the latest iPhone. Today, before everyone got their peek at the new iPhone Apple debuted a new smaller version of their Homepod. In 2018 when the Homepod initially released the going price was $349 dollars the new Homepod Mini will hit shelves significantly cheaper at $99 per unit. The biggest selling point is the fact if you place one in each room you can play music in sync and create stereo pairing when placing them in the same room. Enough about speakers, it was the new iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and iPhone Mini that stole the show.

iPhone 12 Pro has the same starting price as iPhone 11 Pro :O#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/iBXet2pISm — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2020

In addition to the news of the iPhone 12, the event revealed Verizon will be launching its nationwide 5G coverage to bless those brand new devices. Those are just a few details from today check out the video below for a complete brand down from Apple in less than a minute.