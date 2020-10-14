Bossip Video

Nine Days was a hit at Sundance Film Festival at the top of the year, which led to the film getting snagged by Sony Pictures Classics for release in 2021.

The upcoming film just got its first trailer, which stars Atlanta and Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz alongside Black Panther’s Winston Duke.

This preview of the film shows the duo as unborn souls in a blissful kind of purgatory. Then, they get called to a shack to undergo a nine-day-long test to see which one of them will leave this in-between plane in order to be born into life on Earth. After the test, the unborn souls will snap out of existence as the winner goes on to live life in the real world.

Things seem to get complicated in the film when Winston Duke’s character, Will–the arbiter of the test–falls for the soul that would be Zazie. The other souls in competition for a spot at life include Bill Skarsgard, Tony Hale and Benedict Wong among them. The film is a first from Edson Oda and is being executive-produced by Spike Jonze.

While any announced release date should be taken with a grain of salt given the current circumstances, as of now, Nine Days is set for release on January 22.