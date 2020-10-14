Bossip Video

Vanessa Bryant finally felt ready to share one of her special family tributes with the world.

On Tuesday, Vanessa posted a photo at famous tattoo artist Mister Cartoon’s (who also did Snoop Dogg’s Kobe/Lakers tattoo earlier this week) shop in Santa Monica. The photo features Bryant wearing a mask and showing off her foot, which was the canvas for her latest piece of ink honoring Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and her entire family.

“First tatt in @misterctoons new Santa Monica shop,” she wrote in her caption. “Thank you! #throwback 💜💛l.a. love #tattooplacement check #KobeVanessaNataliaGiannaBiankaCapri Together Forever.”

In another post, Vanessa shows off the tattoo itself, a simple line of text that goes down the length of her foot, reading, “Kobe Vanessa Natalia Gianna Bianka Capri.”

Back in February, just a few weeks after the tragic helicopter accident that killed Kobe and Gigi, Vanessa had some tributes tatted on her body, though she didn’t reveal the specifics of that work. All she would say, at the time, is that the work on her wrist was a special message from Gianna, and there was also a “sweet message” from Kobe on her neck. It’s not clear when Bryant got this latest tattoo done, since she mentioned that these photos were throwbacks in her caption, but it was probably within the last couple of months, considering how strict coronavirus restrictions were in Los Angeles earlier this summer.
