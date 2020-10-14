Bossip Video

Vanessa Bryant finally felt ready to share one of her special family tributes with the world.

On Tuesday, Vanessa posted a photo at famous tattoo artist Mister Cartoon’s (who also did Snoop Dogg’s Kobe/Lakers tattoo earlier this week) shop in Santa Monica. The photo features Bryant wearing a mask and showing off her foot, which was the canvas for her latest piece of ink honoring Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and her entire family.

“First tatt in @misterctoons new Santa Monica shop,” she wrote in her caption. “Thank you! #throwback 💜💛l.a. love #tattooplacement check #KobeVanessaNataliaGiannaBiankaCapri Together Forever.”

In another post, Vanessa shows off the tattoo itself, a simple line of text that goes down the length of her foot, reading, “Kobe Vanessa Natalia Gianna Bianka Capri.”