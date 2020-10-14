“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Symoan’s Bride To Be Gets Caught Having A Little Too Much Fun At The Strip Club [VIDEO]

Are you ready for this week’s share of bridal drama?

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Bridezillas,” but we have an exclusive clip from the show now for your viewing pleasure! The clip features Hot Mess Symoan crashing her fiancée’s bachelorette function at the strip club. As you can probably expect, things go left from there…

So our question to you is would there even BE a wedding for you if your fiancée spoke to you like that and was utterly unapologetic for unbecoming bridal behavior?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

In the upcoming episode, Emotions run high when McKenzie’s family drama might leave her walking down the aisle by herself. With no dress, no flowers, and a fiancée getting wild at the strip club, Hot Mess Symoan might have to pull the plug on her own wedding.

SMH. This show ever fails to find the brides in the worst possible predicaments. It’s a wonder any of these Bridezillas actually say I do?

The new episode of “Bridezillas” airs Thursday, October 15th at 9:00 pm ET/CT on WeTV. Will you be watching?