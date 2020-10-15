Bossip Video

Lovecraft Country‘s historical storytelling is just as moving as all the magic, fantasy, sci-fi, afro-futuristic, horror plotlines.

We are sleeplessly thrilled and deeply disappointed that this Sunday will be the season finale of Misha Green, Jordan Peele, and J.J. Abrams’ new HBO hit show. We have absolutely no idea how everything that we’ve seen thus far will be resolved but we know for sure that it will be epic. Lovecraft is a perfect 9 for 9 so far and we expect nothing less than brilliance out of season 1’s last hurrah.

As such, we thought it proper that not only the on-screen talent be recognized but also that the women and men who work behind the scenes get their shine on as well. HBO thought the same as they have been releasing featurettes highlighting those folks while they explain their creative inspirations.

Co-executive producers Sonya Winton-Odamtten and Jonathan Kidd are the subjects of this week’s drop and they speak to the historical context of the series and how the Tulsa race riots and violent bigotry of the era informed their decisions on how to approach such nuanced and immersive storytelling.

Press play down bottom and whet your appetite for Sunday’s finale.