Forbes has published its highly-anticipated list revealing America’s Richest Self-Made Women of 2020 guess which famous faces made it on there? Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Queen Bey herself plus many other famous names. Rih Rih ranked at No. 33 with a net worth of $600 million.

Meanwhile, Beyonce had a busy year, landing herself at No. 55 with a $420 net worth.

Taylor Swift and a handful of Kardashian-Jenners also made the cut. The annual list doesn’t breakdown exactly how the ladies earned their big bank, but most of the women have several forms of income including beauty businesses, brand partnerships and countless other ventures.

“These trailblazers, worth a collective $90 billion, have started or helped expand companies that do everything from build rockets to create snowboards to make Covid-19 tests.”

List members range in age from 23 (Kylie Jenner — $600 million, #29) to 94 (life sciences mogul Alice Schwartz). With a net worth of$2.6 billion, Oprah appears on the list a #9. Kim Kardashian ranks #24 with a $780 net worth.

And in case you’re curious at who landed at number 1, Cofounder and Chairman at ABC Supply Diane Hendricks tops the list with a networth of $8,000,000,000 dollars.