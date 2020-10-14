Bossip Video

Mark Cuban has been receiving praise the past week for his efforts in helping former NBA player Delonte West.

West has been going viral on social media after being seen on the street holding signs and asking for money. Delonte had fallen on hard times while battling addiction issues and problems with his mental health at the same time. Luckily, Mark Cuban recently picked him up and helped the former baller begin to turn his life around with the help of his close family.

Recently, Mark stopped by the Pardon My Take podcast to talk about how he reconnected with West and shared another small update on how Delonte is doing.

Mr. Commenter: I saw that you’ve actually been helping out Delonte West recently. You did a pretty good thing, you helped track him down. How did that come into motion? Did you get a call from a friend or from a relative of his or like a former player? Mark Cuban: No, no. We had tried to help Delonte before, and it didn’t work out. I don’t think he was ready yet. And then I saw all the pictures and people saying that he was in Dallas, and where he was, I-75 and 635, which is like two miles from my house. And so I start driving around looking for him and went and hunted down his mom’s phone number. Got ahold of his mom and basically, you know, asked her for his number, and got his number, left a message for him. And, you know, he didn’t call me back for a few days. Then he called me back and I told him, Delonte, don’t move. I’m coming to get you. And that’s what I did.

Mark also shared that besides the horseback riding picture of Delonte, he recently received another update that he had been skydiving! We hope Delonte keeps at it and is able to make a full recovery!