Bossip Video

Love wins!

This story should come a surprise to absolutely NO ONE but Cardi B and Offset are back together. The “WAP” rapper confirmed she’s back with her “best friend” as she livestreamed on Instagram Tuesday. The couple have been inseparable since she started to celebrate her birthday with a bang over the weekend.

Offset made the occasion extra special, gifting his Queen a custom Rolls Royce, a Birkin bag and a billboard, something Cardi says woo’d her.

“I do like material things. What do you want me to do, the ni**a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d*** for my birthday. I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d***.”

Welp! Good for them and Kulture. In related news, fans thought Cardi B was teasing a musical collaboration with Nicki MInaj but her camp is supposedly denying it. According to The Jasmine Brand, a source close to Cardi B confirmed the collaboration was a mere rumor.

“There’s no beef, but there’s also no song either.”

It’s been an eventful week for the star who also leaked her own nude photo by accident after rekindling her marriage with Offset. Cardi explained the faux pas in detail after fans reacted to her nude body online.

“I’m leaning in the fu**ing bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, ‘Yo I feel like…,” she said, according to Page Six. “I’m taking the fu**ing picture and then I fu**ing press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading,’ and he was like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa.’”

Bless! Are you happy for Cardi B and Offset getting back on track?