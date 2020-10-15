Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through a messy week dominated by Cardi’s accidental tidday leak, Ice Cube LOSING HIS DAMN MIND, Gizelle Bryant trending for the pettiest reason ever, “Lovecraft Country” snatching our edges through time, anti-maskers making everything worse and the end of common sense in society.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) just days after our girl Ashanti celebrated her 40th birthday with a tropical glazed thirst trap in paradise.

“It’s a combination of eating right, trying to eat well and getting to the gym whenever I can,” she revealed to Hip Hollywood.

I have two trainers, one on the west coast and one on the east coast, and trying to stay away from fried food.”

At this point, 6 months into quarantine, everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream or stressing over the upcoming election in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Cardi, Megan and Bernice delivering heat along with Teyana Taylor making her debut in the series.

We also caught up with elite baddie Brooke Valentine, OnlyFans superstar Kiyomi and our girl Ari so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE meats and treats on the flip.