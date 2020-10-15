Bossip Video

An embattled “Sweetie Pies” star has entered a plea.

Tim Norman who was arrested and charged in an alleged 2016 plot to kill his nephew Andre Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death. He’s facing charges alongside an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, and insurance agent, Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam who both allegedly helped him conspire to collect a $450K life insurance policy after Montgomery’s murder.

The St. Louis Dispatch reports that a judge has yet to rule whether or not Norman will be held in custody while awaiting trial. According to Norman’s defense attorney, the reality star is not a likely flight risk and should be released to stay with his admittedly devasted mother, “Sweetie Pies” owner Miss Robbie Montgomery who lives in the St. Louis area.

Not everyone’s buying the Tim Norman’s “not a flight risk” talk however, prosecutors argued that given the nature of the crime, the volume of evidence in the case, and Norman’s criminal record, he should require he be held until trial, reports The St. Louis Dispatch.

Federal prosecutors also said on Tuesday that they were still deciding whether or not to seek the death penalty against Norman if convicted.

As previously reported Norman’s alleged co-conspirator Terica Ellis told investigators that Norman believed Andre stole $200K from his mother Ms. Robbie so he and “his boys” wanted to “get up on” the nephew in retaliation.

Terica Ellis pleaded not guilty in federal court last month and will be held in jail until trial. She’s accused of luring the deceased to the house where he was gunned down.

What do YOU think about the latest Tim Norman update??? Should he be released to stay at home with his mother???