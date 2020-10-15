Bossip Video

Alabama head coach Nick Saban might go down as the greatest college football coach of all time for not only his track record, but his ability to create a strong culture of winning. If you play for Alabama and just do your job, you’re going to get to the NFL and become a millionaire, it’s that simple. Nick Saban has created a system where all the players have to do is listen and execute, unlike any other team in the league.

This upcoming weekend, Alabama is playing Georgia–a game many are looking forward to, hoping Georgia finally beats the Crimson Tide after losing every game since 2007. During yesterday’s preparation, head coach Nick Saban’s COVID-19 test came back positive and he had to head home to self-quarantine. Shortly after, Saban continued with his media availability, where he discussed his plan to keep moving forward and how technology is helping him through this.

On Zoom, he’s able to watch practice, take notes, relay messages for adjustments, and most importantly, talk to his team. For now, if Saban isn’t negative by Saturday, he won’t be allowed to communicate or talk to the team during the actual game…that is, if the game isn’t pushed back to another date.

You can watch Nick Saban’s entire interview on the game and his positive test down below.