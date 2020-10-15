Bossip Video

John Legend always knows how to pull at our heartstrings, but given the recent events in his life, his performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was even more heartbreaking than usual.

The crooner took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to deliver a touching performance of his ballad, “Never Break.” As he started pushing the keys on the piano, he said, “this is for Chrissy,” of course referring to his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Legend’s emotional performance took place only two weeks after Teigen announced the loss of their third child, a son they had already named Jack. The cookbook author shared the tragic news in an absolutely heart-wrenching Instagram post after she documented her journey in the hospital, where she was admitted for excessive bleeding during her pregnancy.

The Billboard Music Awards were hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who introduced John Legend and expressed condolences to him and his family during such a rough time.

“He and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, the highs and the lows,” Clarkson said before John’s performance. “Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night,” she said. “This is ‘Never Break’ with John Legend.”

You can see the emotional performance for yourself down below: