For some reason, 7 years later, Dexter is coming back.

Showtime has decided to bring the cult-classic series back to the network, announcing this week that the 8-seasons-long dark comedy about a serial killer who kills other serial killers, is being revived for a limited miniseries sometime next year.

“#Dexter is back!” Rotten Tomatoes posted on Twitter, attaching a very bloody trailer. “Michael C. Hall will return as Showtime’s serial killer for a new limited series scheduled to premiere in Fall 2021.”

The revived version of Dexter is going to pick up eight years after the end of the original series, with the original star Michael C. Hall returning for the titular role. The series’ original showrunner, Clyde Phillips, will lead the 10-episode-run.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Showtime President Gary Levine told The Hollywood Reporter. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

While the series is beloved by many, a lot of those people think the show’s ending (and the last couple of seasons as a whole) sucked. The fall-off in quality throughout the last few years has some fans worried about this revival, but the original showrunner returning for the reprise is definitely a good sign.