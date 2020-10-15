Bossip Video

Jesse Williams’ divorce is finally finalized.

As previously reported the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor has unfortunately been embroiled in a contentious uncoupling with his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee for several years. Now a judge’s finally signed off on the official divorce papers and both parties are “legally single.”

TMZ has all the details including a note that the couple who share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, will have to “meet and confer with each other” about posting images of the kids on social media. Aryn will also be allowed to keep the former family home in L.A. alongside two other properties in Brooklyn and L.A. and a leased Audi.

Moneywise, Aryn will be awarded two more final spousal support payments from the actor of $50,695 for August 2019 and September 2019. Jesse was also previously ordered to pay her $50,629 per month for their two kids up until October 2019, and then $40k per month after that reports TMZ.

If you can recall, details of the couple’s divorce caused social media uproar when it was reported that Aryn Drake-Lee asked for that $50K child support from her ex of 13 years. Not only was social media in an uproar, but Jesse’s attorneys BALKED at her request for an additional $100,000 for her legal fees and $110,000 for the forensic accounting in their ongoing case.

Documents obtained by The Blast, showed that Williams wanted the court to “send Aryn a message” that she too is “responsible” to pay for her attorney’s fees and that “this is not a free ride.”

“Aryn has been able to avoid seeking meaningful employment, preferring instead to comfortably live off her substantial support,” the document states. Aryn will likely claim she is losing money on her businesses yet even assuming this true, Jesse should not be prejudiced as a result of Aryn’s poor investment choices.”

OOOF!

Luckily for Jesse, he will keep the $936,810 he made in profits from “Grey’s Anatomy” since their 2017 separation, if you care to know; the actor reportedly makes $521,000 monthly.

TMZ adds that Jesse and Aryn actually reached the settlement in Sept. 2019 but the judge’s official signature makes things a done deal.

Jesse who is now dating “Hit The Floor”/”Zola” actress Taylour Paige, is surely relieved to put all this behind him.

What do YOU think about the finalization of Jesse Williams’ divorce???