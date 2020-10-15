Kim, Kourtney And Khloe Vow Not To Take Sides Following Kung Fu Kylie And Krybaby Kendall’s ‘KUWTK’ Kerfluffle [VIDEO]

A brand new episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs tonight and it looks like the sister slapboxing match between Kylie and Kendall is still very much part of the storyline.

If you missed it, last week’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” got a little spicy when Kylie had quite a bit of 1942 and Kendall was on her wet blanket ish. Somehow the KUWTK cameras weren’t rolling – but we got the play by play thanks to audio of the youngest sisters on the phone with their other siblings in a separate car. Kendall also went full snitch dished out details of the drama after being scooped up by her mom and sisters in the other vehicle. But as Kim notes in the clip below, Kendall has severe anxiety issues, so the group definitely gives her grace for that. Check out the preview of tonight’s episode below:

We’re so confused… Kendall was shaking and crying like a wet puppy but they feel bad for Kris Jenner? Kim raises the important point that tension was mounting all night long, but who was it that thought all would be well for Kendall to sleep in Kylie’s car while skipping the sisterly bonding?

Also we’ve seen a ton of comments calling out Corey Gamble’s behavior with Kylie Jenner. For those who caught the episode, do you agree Corey was being a big ol’ creep who just wanted to get Kendall out the car so he could be alone with Kylie? Wayment, is that the REAL reason Kim and Khloe feel bad for Kris?

The new episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs tonight at 8/7pm EST/CST on E!. Will you be watching?