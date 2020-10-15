An uber-popular social media personality recently brought her birthday in with an extravagant celebration.
Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell recently blew out candles on her birthday cake with a pretty in pink celebration.
The influencer who boasts over 4 million followers had an ATL bash that included a custom cake and an exclusive guest list.
Attendees included Queen Naija…
her comedy buddies B. Simone and Desi Banks.
Lightskin Keisha who channeled her inner Aaliyah alongside Bernice Burgos…
Miss Quad, Taylor Girlz and more.
The party wasn’t just to mark Vee’s birthday however, it was also to celebrate her partnership with Grind Pretty, the online platform designed for female entrepreneurs in the beauty and lifestyle space. Vee’s partnership includes a special edition birthday box/makeup collab with The Glamatory.
Every quarter, the Grind Prerty subscription service features various beauty and lifestyle products by female-owned brands. In addition to the Pretty Vee’s birthday box, subscribers can also subscribe to this quarter’s standard Grind Pretty Fall box.
For Pretty Vee’s Birthday Box (retail value $150.00) it includes;
- The Glamatory x Pretty Vee eyeshadow palette
- Alikay Naturals Lemongrass Slay & Lay Edge Control – full size
- Coloured Raine Foxy Lady Lipstick – full size
- Shop First Class earrings + 50% off coupon
- Honeybee Candle Company Bee-Vee Candle- deluxe size
- The Glamatory Universal Lip Drip
The box is currently available for $49.99.
“Black women are so powerful! Using my platform to support other women and also help light the fuel that can motivate someone to continue their grind means everything to me! We can do so much together,” said Vee about her Birthday Box.
“We’re really excited to be working with Pretty Vee to celebrate her birthday! I truly love her creativity and spirit! ” said Mimi J, (R) CEO of Grind Pretty. “We wanted to continue our mission of encouraging female entrepreneurship by pushing female-owned businesses forward and that’s what we did with this collaboration. We did it really big this time with some heavy hitters.”
To learn more about Grind Pretty and its quarterly subscription box, visit http://www.grindpretty.com/.
Happy birthday, Pretty Vee!
See more pictures from her birthday bash below!
Isn’t she lovely?
