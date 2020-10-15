Bossip Video

For the first time in his illustrious career, Anthony Davis is an NBA champion.

Following the Lakers huge win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Anthony Davis returned to Los Angeles to get some tacos. After that, he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview.

Throughout his conversation with the late night host, AD talks about what his journey to become a champion was like, Kobe Bryant’s legacy and how that affected the entire season going forward, and LeBron James telling him beforehand that he was going to cry after winning–which definitely ended up happening. The champ also gets into what he and his team did to “party” after the game, why he chose to have his parents in the bubble and how that helped his experience, and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, and moving forward.

Check out the interview for yourself for below to see what Anthony Davis has to say about his friendship with LeBron, how he likes living in Los Angeles, California, and what he’s going to do now that he’s back home and not confined to the bubble in Orlando, Florida.