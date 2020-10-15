Bossip Video

There’s nothing Naomi Campbell can’t do, and that includes eating some of the spiciest hot sauce on earth.

The iconic supermodel is the latest guest on First We Feast’s popular series Hot Ones, who challenged Naomi Campbell to take a crack at eating increasingly spicy hot sauce while answering some unusual questions. Because social distancing rules are still in place, the actress, businesswoman, singer, and humanitarian does the challenge from the comfort of her own home–but that doesn’t make the challenge any easier.

During her interview/taste test, the runway legend answering questions about what she did throughout quarantine and her fashion choices during that time, which she deems ‘quarantine haute couture,’ the evolution of the supermodel, and how today’s models differ from the girls back in her day. She also shared her thoughts on whether or not she keeps the tags on her Off-White clothes and sneakers. Plus, since it fits the theme of the show, Campbell delves into a conversation about her love of foods from around the world, which helps when it comes to a challenge this spicy.

Will Naomi make it through the entire lineup? Check out the video down below to see whether or not she comes out of this challenge victorious.

The mega supermodel has also been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at life and career on her very own Youtube channel and she has a new show called No Filter where she sits down with celebs for some pretty vulnerable conversations too. Whoopi Goldberg, Charlamagne Tha God and Gabrielle Union are just a few stars who have stopped by for a candid chat.