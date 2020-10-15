Bossip Video

“I’m not gone do no song with no heffa.”

Chaka Khan doesn’t give a flying F about doing a duet with any newer women artists dominating the charts today, especially not with Ariana Grande, fans have learned.

67-year-old Chaka sat down with Luenell for VladTV. The funk legend was speaking about her career when Lunell asked if there would be any new artists she’d perform with. Chaka couldn’t think of any so Luenell mentioned Ariana Grande, that’s when her true feelings came out.

“F*ck her, she’s alright. She’s good on her own.”

Chaka continued.

“She don’t need—plus, I don’t wanna sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say with a woman. You say it by yourself. We ain’t gonna talk about no man. We not gon’ do none of that stuff. It’s not happening. I’m not gone do no song with no heffa.”

Straight savage! Chaka did mention that she respects Anderson Pa.ak and Kem as artists. Hit play to hear it.

Welp! At least she kept it a buck. Chaka Khan is a legend. In her own words, “what cha gonna do for me?”

Do you agree or disagree with Chaka’s decision to shy away from a duet with a woman artist?