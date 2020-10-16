Bossip Video

There’s a purely positive news story to share out of Springfield, Massachusetts about a Black woman who successfully pursued her dreams of becoming a healthcare worker.

Dr. Jaines Andrades is going viral after sharing that she went from a janitor at Baystate Medical center to a trauma surgery nurse practitioner. According to Jaines herself, she left a job as a fast-food worker and became a janitor at the hospital back in 2010. And while it wasn’t ideal, she used it as a learning experience.

“Even if it was cleaning, as long as I was near patient care I’d be able to observe things. I thought it was a good idea,” she recalled to WBZ-TV. “It’s tough to be the person that cleans. If I had to go back and do it again, I would. It’s so worth it.”

She then went on to complete nursing school.

“When do you let a random stranger into your life? Into the most personal parts of your life? Rarely. As a nurse, we get that. I just really love the intimacy with people,” Andrades said.

WBZ-TV reports that she ultimately became a Baystate nurse, and last month – a nurse practitioner in the exact same place she used to clean. Jaines recently shared the news on social media by posting three work badges showing her journey.

“10 years of work but it was worth it! I’m a provider at the same place I use to clean ,” wrote Jaines.

Jaines’ story is reminiscent of a previous story we shared about Dr. Russell Ledet, a Lake Charles, Louisiana native who went from working security at Baton Rouge General Medical Center to being on the hospital’s frontlines as a medical student during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Russell Ledet is paving the way for the next generation of medical professionals. pic.twitter.com/pPPki2vTwa — A Plus (@aplusapp) August 30, 2020

Congrats to them both!