Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist just keep giving their dedicated fans more and more reason to continue playing their joint project, Alfredo. The pair just dropped another visual off the album after having released some more merch designed with the Italian restaurant theme in mind.

In the video for the pair’s latest single “Babies & Fools,” Freddie Gibbs ends up taking over a gentlemen’s club, where he showers the dancers with money as he raps along with the song. This visual seems like a thing of the past given the current pandemic going on, but some people around the world are already back at crowded gatherings, so it probably depends on who you ask. The video also features an appearance from Griselda’s Conway the Machine, who has a verse on the song.

Freddie Gibbs’ latest project was a joint album produced exclusively by The Alchemist. Director James “JMP” Pereira plays with this theme of Al’s dark, nostalgic beat by shooting most of the video with a night-vision camera. “Babies & Fools” also features Griselda’s Conway the Machine.

Check out the latest music video off of Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s project Alfredo, “Babies & Fools” featuring Conway the Machine, down below: