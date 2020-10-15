Not My Man, Not My Problem: Malika Gives Zero F***s When It Comes To O.T.’s IG Antics [VIDEO]

Malika said you need to cut it…

Malika and Khadijah Haqq make an appearance on the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” tonight, discussing Malika’s ex O.T. with Khloe. Malika laughs as she recounts how a girl sent her a DM with a screenshot of O.T. in another woman’s DM’s. She revealed how she let the girl know she isn’t with her son’s father and could care less about her moves, which the woman responded to, telling her she was doing great.

“I don’t even know who the hell she thinks she is,” Malika said with a laugh. Then Khloé went on to tell Khadijah how Malika had posted a warning on her Instagram story asking people to stop snitching to her about O.T.

“Please stop sending me my exes’ news. I am single. Not my business. And when I get some news hold that too.”

Check out the clip below:

SMH @ Malika telling O.T. “You’re going to end up on the blogs playing with these hoes.” What a mess… It definitely seems that Malika and Khloe have a similar approach of staying civil with their exes, but Malika definitely seems MUCH tougher on hers.

How would you respond if someone was in your DM’s with updates on your ex? Do you think Malika’s approach is the best one?