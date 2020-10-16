Bossip Video

Kimbella has a lot to celebrate this year after reuniting with her husband. The mother held it down for over a year as Juelz Santana served time in a federal prison over gun possession charges. The mom also welcomed a new baby while her hubby was locked away. Now, the couple hasn’t missed an opportunity to celebrate life.

This week, Kimbella celebrated her 37th birthday as she showed off her bangin’ body in this glittery get up. She looks good! Previously, Kimbella shared that she did get a surgical makeover.The proud wife did a mommy makeover back in January getting BBL surgery.

Juelz didn’t disappoint Kimbella either as she looked pretty in her birthday outfit. He gifted the love of his life a Range Rover. Juelz shared the moment he surprised Kim with a new car, adding that she “deserved” it.

So sweet!!