As Ty Dolla $ign gets ready to drop his upcoming album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, he’s enlisted the help of Jhené Aiko and Mustard for a track called, “By Yourself.”

Ty announced the drop on his Twitter account, praising his friend, Mustard, for all the work he did on the upcoming album.

“Back again!” he tweeted. “One of my favorite parts of making this album was getting in with my brother @Mustard and just making hits after hits, like we’ve been doing for the last decade.”

Back again! One of my favorite parts of making this album was getting in with my brother @Mustard and just making hits after hits, like we’ve been doing for the last decade. #ByYourself 9pm PT / Midnight ET on DSPs. pic.twitter.com/uaKwz9aWk5 — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) October 15, 2020

Jhené also posted about the collaboration, uploading some pictures with Dolla $ign to her Instagram account while promoting the song.

As for the album, the singer discussed why he decided to name it Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, also revealing how the whole thing came together in the first place.

“I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating,” he said, according to Complex. “Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, ‘featuring Ty Dolla Sign,’ you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree.” He continued, “I decided to name my third studio album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla Sign’ because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”

Listen to “By Yourself” by Ty Dolla $ign featuring Jhené Aiko down below: