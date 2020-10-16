Bossip Video

One of Donald Trump‘s closest bootlickers is a racist piece of s#!t? Noooo!

Rudy Giuliani is racist as hell and not only does he not care, he thinks is hilarious.

The folks over at The Daily Beast picked up on a viral video of the former NYC mayor mocking the accent and bowing of an Asian person. We cannot make this up. Peep the clip below.

Rudy Giuliani posts video of him being racist as hell to his own YouTube page https://t.co/5HDWwUsROr pic.twitter.com/e5ly9UqT33 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 15, 2020

Precisely zero people should be surprised that a man like Rudy would engage in such behavior but that doesn’t make it any less cringeworthy. Based on the reporting, the clip was shot this past Tuesday after racist Rudy interviewed ex-White House Lie Secretary Sean Spicer for his podcast, Common Sense. After the recording, the cameras continued to roll and we see an unfettered Giuliani going fully-realized bigot as he begins imitating an Asian accent and bowing. Giuliani tells his assistant Jayne Zirkle that she’s “going to be the most famous model in China.” His team claims that the clip was accidentally uploaded to his Youtube channel.

The mocking tickled Rudy so much that he kept up the pantomiming and linguistics for several seconds.

This is all par for the course for Rudy who has a long history of butt-dials, unwitting voicemails. Last year the former mayor got himself into trouble after accidentally calling NBC News reporter Rich Shapiro, who in October overheard a conversation about his money problems.