Kodak Black has been moved out of the Kentucky prison he was staying at, which is where the rapper claimed he was being tortured.

According to reports from TMZ, the rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen says Kodak was recently transferred to USP Thomson, a high-security prison in Illinois. Kodak says the guards at this facility are treating him better than back in Kentucky. The rapper’s change of scenery comes after reports that he filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons for alleged torture, in which he claimed his life was a living hell at Big Sandy maximum security prison. Just 2 weeks after Kodak filed his lawsuit, he was transferred from Big Sandy to FTC Oklahoma City. A few days after that, he was transferred to Thomson. The rapper shared the news via his Instagram page.

Kodak’s attorney also says he spoke with Kodak Black on the phone on Wednesday, which is when the rapper told him he was glad to be out of Big Sandy–One reason being that the guards at Thomson are more professional. Even though the Florida native and his attorney thinks he’s in a better situation than before, it is still not ideal. Black is now roughly 1,500 miles away from his family in Florida, which obviously made it harder for them to visit if they were to ever get the chance post-coronavirus.

As for his visitation and commissary situation, Kodak still isn’t happy, claiming he’s only been able to speak to his legal team after last year’s fight with guards in a Miami prison. Kodak’s attorney went on to tell the publication that he hopes to get the rapper’s privileges fully reinstated within the next several months.

Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was arrested last year on gun and drug charges while trying to enter the US from Canada police declared at the time. He was later sentenced to more than 3 years in prison. According to The Guardian, the 22-year-old admitted in August of last year that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

The Pompano Beach, Florida native was known for his hit single, “Tunnel Vision” which became his first top 10 single on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.