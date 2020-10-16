Bossip Video

If you didn’t know by now, there might not be a more dedicated fan base in the world than those who love the Los Angeles Lakers.

With that in mind, it’s really not surprising to learn that a man in Los Angeles got a beating after reportedly disrespecting the late great Kobe Bryant as the city was celebrating their team winning the NBA championship.

Footage posted to social media shows a man getting absolutely obliterated by a group of Lakers fans, which happened after he allegedly yelled “F*** Kobe.”

Dude said “Fuck Kobe” during a Lakers celebration… Never disrespect the GOAT in LA unless you want to get ya ass beat pic.twitter.com/LyB08qCp5P — Lakeshow (@CountOn24) October 13, 2020

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA finals to win the franchise’s 17th championship. To make the moment even more special for fans, the last time the Lakers won a title was back in 2010, when Kobe lead them to victory. Clearly, if this man really did yell, “f*** Kobe,” he knew exactly what he was doing and wanted to instigate–so it’s kinda hard to feel bad for the consequences he received.

As if the city’s love for Bryant wasn’t already untouchable, things reached a whole new level when tragedy struck. Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. Since then, the entire NBA season has been dedicated to the Bryant family, with the Los Angeles Lakers being very candid about trying their hardest to win this season for Kobe.

Clearly, they made the city proud, and the city is making sure anyone who is showing disrespect knows they’re not welcome.