Bossip Video

Drake’s son, Adonis, already has a best friend in the making, now that Nicki Minaj gave birth to a baby boy of her own.

After reports revealed last month that Nicki had given birth in Los Angeles, Nicki confirmed the news this week, revealing that she gave birth to a baby boy in September. While her bundle of joy is still less than a month old, the rapper is already eager to set up a play date with 3-year-old Adonis.

In her latest verse, which appeards on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix–her first new material since giving birth–Minaj rapped about having her son meet the mini Champagne Papi.

“To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis,” she rapped on the track.

The same day the song was release, after catching wind of her verse, Drake posted a response on his Instagram Stories. “Play dates soon come,” he wrote, including a heart emoji and tagging Nicki Minaj.

Since they’re both signed to Young Money Entertainment, Drake and Nicki have always been very close and have collaborated on music countless times. Rumors have circulated for years that they dated at some point, but that’s never been confirmed.

They weren’t in the best place following Drake’s feud with Nicki’s boyfriend-at-the-time, Meek Mill, but since Drake and Meek reconciled, it’s only right him and Nicki do, too.